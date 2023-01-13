Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,644. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $257.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.72.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

