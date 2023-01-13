Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA remained flat at $70.16 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 832,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

