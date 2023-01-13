NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NKE opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

