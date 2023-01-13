Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Shares Up 7.8%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
