Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 2.09% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.32. 66,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $49.55.

