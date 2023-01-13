Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $258.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $220.33. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

