Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,899. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

