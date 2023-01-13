Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $953,000 Holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Taitron Components were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

