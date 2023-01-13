Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 163.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadcom by 44.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.49. 28,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.