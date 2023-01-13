Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

