North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.89

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and traded as high as $26.50. North West shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNWWF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

