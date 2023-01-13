Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

NESRF stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

