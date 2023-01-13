Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $23.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.14. 39,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

