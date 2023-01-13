Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Tops $90.93 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Numeraire has a market cap of $90.93 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $15.44 or 0.00081832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Numeraire Token Profile
Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.
