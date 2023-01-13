Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEIGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.63.

Nuvei Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:NVEI opened at C$43.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$32.20 and a 1 year high of C$98.80.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

