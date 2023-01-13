NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $61.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,995.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,587.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,345.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,822.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

