Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Volume Tops $30.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $240.60 million and approximately $30.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.85 or 0.07445899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00081587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04203299 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,313,856.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.