Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.26 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 52.06%. Research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Olaplex by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

