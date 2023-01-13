Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %
OHI stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
