Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

OHI stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.