OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $168.54 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $168.54 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00081587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

