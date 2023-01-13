On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Shaun Morton Sells 13,061 Shares

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.14), for a total transaction of £22,987.36 ($28,006.04).

Shaun Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Shaun Morton sold 30,766 shares of On the Beach Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.84), for a total value of £46,456.66 ($56,599.24).

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTB traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 174 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 651,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,113. On the Beach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($3.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £289.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.01.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

