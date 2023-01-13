Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $81,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,393,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,360,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $34,067.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,534 shares in the company, valued at $54,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,575 shares of company stock worth $2,704,577 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

