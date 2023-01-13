Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other news, COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at $166,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oncology Institute news, COO Matthew P. Miller acquired 73,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,423,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,346,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,577.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.