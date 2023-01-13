ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

