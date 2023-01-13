Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Cap Hits $79.82 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $79.82 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,088,731 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

