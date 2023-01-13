Opera Limited Announces — Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.
Opera Stock Down 2.3 %
OPRA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 109,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,157. The company has a market cap of $780.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Opera has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.57.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Opera had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
