Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $300.05 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $300.05 million and $205.78 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00007425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
