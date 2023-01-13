Optimism Trading 50% Higher This Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Optimism has a market cap of $335.10 million and approximately $230.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00008157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00425945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,769.07 or 0.30085302 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00985361 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for?OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.Who created Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

