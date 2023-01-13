Optimism Trading 50% Higher This Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Optimism has a market cap of $335.10 million and approximately $230.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00008157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00425945 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,769.07 or 0.30085302 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00985361 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
