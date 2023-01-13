Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Organigram Trading Up 8.4 %
NASDAQ:OGI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organigram (OGI)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.