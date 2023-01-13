Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Organigram Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

