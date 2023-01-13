Organigram (TSE:OGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organigram has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.06.
Organigram Stock Performance
TSE OGI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$420.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. Organigram has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.01.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
