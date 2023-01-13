Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

