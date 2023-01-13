Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.95 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
