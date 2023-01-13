ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

