Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for 2.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Oshkosh worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 738.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

