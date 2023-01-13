P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 250,000 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Genius Sports makes up about 1.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $989.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

