P.A.W. Capital Corp Raises Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SMART Global comprises 5.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 2,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,860. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $813.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

