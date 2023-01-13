P.A.W. Capital Corp Trims Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in EverQuote by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,432. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,148. The stock has a market cap of $518.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.