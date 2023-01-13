Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.