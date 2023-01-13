Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CALF opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.