Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,117,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $71,987,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.13. 20,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.