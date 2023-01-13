Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. 1,295,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

