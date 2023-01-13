Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 1,670 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 19,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

