Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 273 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $144.19. 52,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,331. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $388.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.