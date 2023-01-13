Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. 59,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,716. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

