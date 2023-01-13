Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 159,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,476,918. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $190.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

