Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 101,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

