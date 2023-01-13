Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 214,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,077,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

