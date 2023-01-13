Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.85. 60,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

