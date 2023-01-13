Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 371 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,415. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

