PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.37.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

