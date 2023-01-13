PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $573.42 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00018728 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $573.42 million and approximately $55.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 358,479,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,339,926 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

